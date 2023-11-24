Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting on Black Friday, the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Mount Pleasant are encouraging residents to support local businesses during the holiday shopping season.

This is the third year that shoppers have a chance to win a $100 card if they shop at local stores.

Busy crowds and the sounds of holiday shopping are starting to fill shopping centers like Mount Pleasant Town Centre. News 2 spoke to many shoppers who were out to get the best deals and check some items off of their holiday lists.

With all the eager shoppers, the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the town of Mount Pleasant are starting their ‘Shop Where You Live Campaign.’

The goal is to encourage residents to support local businesses during the busy shopping season.

Starting today any shopper who posts a photo of their visit to a list of participating businesses on Instagram and uses the ‘Shop Where You Live’ hashtag will have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

The gift card will be for the business that was posted. Shoppers News 2 spoke to say they’re excited to participate.

“It’s a great deal so somebody’s going to be lucky, and I’m sure there’s more than one $100 winner today, so good luck to them all and I hope it’s somebody that really deserves it and needs it,” said local shopper Dougie Wylie.

The promotion runs through the end of December and a new winner will be drawn every other week. A full list of the businesses participating and more information on how to enter for is on the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce website.

The ‘Shop Where You Live’ campaign starts Friday, November 24th, and will continue through the end of 2023.