Your guide to 4th of July in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – America will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4th with family cook-outs, swimming in the pool, trips to the beach and so much more.

By nightfall, the sky will light up in brilliant bursts of color as firework displays dazzle spectators around the country.

If you you are looking for the perfect way to celebrate, take a look at our list of 4th of July events and firework shows right here in the Lowcountry.

Fireworks and Freedom Fest

Summerville, SC – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Join the Town of Summerville at Gahagan Park for their annual Fireworks and Freedom Fest! It features live music, great food, cold drinks, fireworks and plenty of fun.

The event is free and family-friendly. LEARN MORE

4th of July Festival at Riverfront Park

North Charleston, SC – 3:00 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

The City of North Charleston is once again hosting the July 4th celebration at Riverfront Park. This year’s event features exciting musical guests, children activities, food trucks, craft vendors, and the Lowcountry’s largest 4th of July fireworks show.

Festival entry and parking for the event is free. LEARN MORE

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

Goose Creek Municipal Center – 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to enjoy great music, food, kids’ games and our fireworks show!

This event is free and family friendly. LEARN MORE

Folly Beach Grand Fireworks Display

Head out to Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July with a huge fireworks display on the beach. Locals and visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy the Independence Day show, which launches from the beach starting at approximately 9:20pm. LEARN MORE

July 4th Fireworks Show

Isle of Palms – fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

The City of Isle of Palms will host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th on Front Beach.

Parking will be available in the Municipal Parking Lots located on Pavilion Drive. The daily rate is $10 Monday through Friday and $12 Saturday, Sunday and Holidays. After 4:00 p.m., visitors may pay an hourly rate of $2. LEARN MORE

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast

Mount Pleasant – Fireworks begin approximately 9:00 p.m.

This event has sold out, but spectators can find a great view of the display over Charleston Harbor.

Uncle Sam Jam

Mount Pleasant Pier – 7:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m.

Enjoy the harbor breezes and live beach music at the Mount Pleasant Pier to celebrate the Fourth of July. At the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Great views of fireworks and live music!

Tickets: $8 advance, $10 door, free children 3 and under. LEARN MORE

Sea Stars and Strips

South Carolina Aquarium – 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The South Carolina Aquarium presents: Sea Stars and Stripes – a family-friendly party featuring delicious foods and spirits and a beautiful view of fireworks over the harbor. LEARN MORE

Sullivan’s Island Fireworks in the Park

J. Marshall Stith Park – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the Community Golf Cart-Bicycle Parade that morning! This event, later in the evening, will feature music and fireworks. Bring a blanket and enjoy a family picnic! LEARN MORE

Did we miss something? Let us know here.