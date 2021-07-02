You really can Count on 2: How Twitter crowdsourcing saved a birthday

Photo: Busy Philipps on Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – Actress Busy Philipps, who is currently in Charleston, posted on Twitter that she needed a specific 3-D bear-shaped cake pan for her daughter’s birthday. And she needed it ASAP.

She lost hers, ordered the wrong replacement, and all of the stores in the area were out — but her daughter’s birthday was in less than 24 hours. Wilton Cakes offered to overnight her the pan, but baking and decorating a large cake the day of seemed a bit risky.

News 2 digital producer Chase Laudenslager happened to have the exact pan, and tweeted Phillips to let her know.

The two connected – and after an ordeal involving an escaped bunny – Philipps received the pan, which she used to craft a Stitch-themed cake for her daughter Cricket’s birthday.

The whole ordeal was a great example of how the Lowcountry community comes together to help each other, and that you can always Count on 2.

