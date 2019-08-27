Young mom, nurse remembered with Honor Walk for organ donation

North Charleston, SC- Tuesday morning Trident Medical Center held an Honor Walk around 2:30 a.m..

“Her passions were her family and helping others,” Rod Whiting, Vice President of Public Relations & Communications for the hospital, told News 2 .

The early morning Honor Walk was held in recognition of 33-year-old Allison Bell.

Bell, a nurse, leaves behind her husband Joe, who serves in the United States Air Force, and their two young sons.

Hospital staff lined the halls to show their respects to the family and support Bell’s gift of organ donation. Through her gift of organ donation, Bell also gave the gift of life to five people she never met.

According to Sharing Hope South Carolina more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for life-saving transplants. Twenty-two of those will die today before receiving one. Learn more about how you can be an organ donor at www.sharinghopesc.org.