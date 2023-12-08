CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The gift-giving season is here, and if you still have a few names to cross off your shopping list, we have a few ideas to help you shop local.

Some of the unique ideas from the gurus at the Scout Guide include stopping in Rivers and Glenn in Mount Pleasant for the sportsman in your life. They specialize in fly fishing, sport shooting, and all of the apparel and accessories that go along with those activities.

For a creative gift that doubles as an experience, we were introduced to Marsh and Magnolia in downtown Charleston. It’s a boutique that allows you to work one-on-one with a craftsman to design your custom hat.

For the kids and stocking stuffers, OMG Candy Store, located near The Market, has tons of treats on-site including the trendy freeze-dried candies.

If you are still not sure about what to get someone, a gift card to a local spa-like Woodhouse Day Spa is sure to do the trick.

And if you need a little extra help getting into the holiday spirit, make a day out of your shopping and check out some of the many places around town that have lovely holiday displays.

“We also love to mention there are so many fun unique experiences going on around Charleston. All of the hotels are beautifully decked out, some of our favorites- Charleston Place has a nightly snow that is a kid’s favorite, the Mills House is beautifully decorated and our dear friend the artist Rebecca Illustrated has a pop-up shop that we love. Hotel Bennet, The Dewberry, they are all decked out, so it is a great time to go downtown.”

If you need more specific help with local gift ideas, the Scout Guide says anyone can reach out to them on Instagram, and they will be happy to point you in the right direction.