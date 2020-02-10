Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (KLFY/WCBD) Four Lowcountry Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.
A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:
Locally participating restaurants include:
Goose Creek: 120 S. Goose Creek Blvd.
Johns Island: 3565 Savannah Highway
Murrels Inlet: 3693 Hwy 17 Bypass
Summerville: 1415 North Main Street
If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.