Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

by: KLFY Staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (KLFY/WCBD) Four Lowcountry Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

Locally participating restaurants include:

Goose Creek: 120 S. Goose Creek Blvd.

Johns Island: 3565 Savannah Highway

Murrels Inlet: 3693 Hwy 17 Bypass

Summerville: 1415 North Main Street

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

