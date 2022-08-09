MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Oceanside Collegiate’s Vaughn Blue is an old school running back with a new school style.

“I’m more of a speed and shifty back. I like to get to the outside, I make one cut and go,” said OCA running back Vaughn Blue.

It didn’t take long for new head coach Chad Wilkes to realize what he was inheriting in the two time region player of the year.

“Like every little thing he does, he thinks about football all the time. During spring break, he was out here using our beach volleyball court by himself. Setting up his own cones doing his own running back drills,” said OCA head coach Chad Wilkes.

All the hard work has paid off as Blue committed to Charlotte over the summer.

With that now in the rearview. he has some lofty goals ahead for his senior season.

“I plan on getting more than 2,000 yards rushing with my o line that’s definitely possible. And I plan on having a minimum on 15 touchdowns,” said Blue.

A leader by example, Wilkes will be counting on Vaughn in more ways than one.

“Oh he’s gonna play the entire game. When it’s third and seven he’s gonna be on defense. He’s gonna run the ball, he’s gonna catch the ball. He’s gonna do everything. We have a lot of big plans for him,” said Wilkes.

This weight room warrior will help carry the Landsharks this season.

With every reception and carry along the way.