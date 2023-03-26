NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 10th Annual Dream Girls Conference took place Saturday in North Charleston.

The event is organized by Charleston-based non-profit, Youth Empowerment Services Inc. (Y.E.S.).

Organizers say the annual Dream Girls Conference is their most significant event of the

year.

The goal is to help at-risk middle and high school girls to improve their mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

The conference works to spread Christian values to thousands of young women from across the southeast.

“Over 1,000 people have registered for the 10th Annual Dream Girls Conference from across the state and beyond. So many parents, educators, and community organization leaders say that they are grateful that the conference is being offered this year in person,” Y.E.S. founder and executive director Roslin Fields said.

“After two years of the pandemic and so many being isolated, the annual Dream Girls Conference is going to be a breath of fresh air that will uplift and empower all who attend.”

The event featured nationally recognized speakers, local leaders, workshops, and entertainment.