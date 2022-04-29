CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three youth gymnasts from the Lowcountry will compete in the Eastern National Championships this weekend.

Kyson Brown-Cobb (Level 8), Cameron Garcia (Level 8), and Ben Soule (Level 9) train at Davita’s Funtastic Gymnastics in Ladson and recently qualified to represent South Carolina during the championship in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“Coaches Tony Ivey, Lynn Finkelstein, and Ben Rindge have all worked very hard with the boys to get them to this point,” said Melissa Soule, mother to one of the gymnasts.

Soule went on to say, “It is a huge honor and reflects their work ethic and willingness to push themselves and sacrifice to be in the gym as much as they are.”

We’re told one of the boys competed Friday morning and medaled in vault, now ranked 6th in the nation.

The championship takes place over three days: April 19 – May 1.