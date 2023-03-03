EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story referred to the employee as a youth pastor, based on information by NCPD. The agency later issued a correction that the employee was a student ministry leader.

—

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student ministry leader who worked at the Seacoast Dream Center has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The arrest comes after the agency announced it received a report in December 2022 that the now-former employee, identified as 26-year-old Vernon Tyrell Willis, had been touching juvenile females without their consent.

Detectives identified 10 victims ranging in age from 13 to 16 through their investigation into the claims.

Willis turned himself in to detectives on March 3 and was charged with 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Seacoast Church released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the investigation of its former reporter.

“As a place of worship and a home to so many families in the community, Seacoast Church is heartbroken by a former employee’s inexcusable and indefensible actions. We are grateful for the young women who shared their story, which allowed us to put an end to this behavior and want to thank these students and their families for being brave and coming forward,” the church said.

Church leaders say an initial report was made to Seacoast regarding inappropriate interactions with a minor by a member of staff at the North Charleston campus.

“We immediately placed that employee on leave and barred the employee from campus while we investigated the report. We concluded that the employee had clearly violated our code of conduct. The employee was terminated in less than 48 hours. We reported the incident and information we had gathered to law enforcement.

Within the week, Seacoast leaders informed North Charleston campus students that the employee had been terminated for violating our code of conduct. Three days later, all parents of students at the campus were informed of the termination, offered resources, and the opportunity to meet with leadership. Within the same week, we connected all families of victims with counseling resources and the case number of the active investigation and contact information for North Charleston law enforcement. Since then, Seacoast leadership has hosted a Parent Night to discuss the matter openly with campus parents and concerned church members. Additionally, we have engaged an attorney to conduct an independent internal investigation of the matter.

Throughout this time, North Charleston law enforcement has been conducting an investigation. We have unreservedly supported law enforcement in their efforts, and part of this support has meant that we limited our communication while the investigation is active.

We will continue ongoing work to ensure all students can worship freely in safe and protected spaces. As leaders, we are grieved over the actions of a former staff member. Our commitment to the church and community is to continue to operate in transparency and support the victims and their families of this situation in their healing process.

If you or a loved one have been impacted by the actions of this former employee, please contact Officer Steinbrunner with North Charleston Police Department at (843) 740-2852 or Margaret Little, Executive Director, Seacoast Church at margaretlittle@seacoast.org.”