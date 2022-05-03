CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Youth baseball teams whose game was impacted when numerous shots rang out nearly one week ago will finish their game at Joe Riley Park on Tuesday.

The Charleston RiverDogs announced last week it would invite the youth teams – featuring nine and ten-year-olds from the North Charleston Recreation Royals and Angels – to complete their game ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

The youth team’s game was interrupted when two groups of what witnesses described as a group of fighting teenagers fired dozens of gunshots nearby on April 25. While no injuries were reported, some cars parked at the field were struck by stray bullets.

Video that was sent to News 2 showed the players and coaches running off the field and ducking for cover amid the repeated sound of gunfire.

Team members from both the RiverDogs and competing team will interact with the children in the dugout and on the field Tuesday evening and RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach, Chris Singleton, will speak to the children during a post-game picnic.

“The 15U softball team that was practicing at the park during the incident will also be in attendance,” the RiverDogs team announced.

In addition, the Charleston RiverDogs will donate two tickets to every youth baseball and softball player within the North Charleston Recreation Department system.

“Our message is that one the RiverDogs and Major League Baseball are here for you and want to support our local community and you know just for the kids that were involved just that you know we’re here for you and baseball is a game of fun,” says Garret Randall, Assistant General Manager for the RiverDogs.

The game will take place between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; the RiverDogs regular game will take place at 7:05 p.m.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or arrests in the shooting.