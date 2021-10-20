YWCA of Greater Charleston’s 4th Annual What Women Bring Event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ten of South Carolina’s top women leaders will be honored during the YWCA of Greater Charleston’s fourth annual What Women Bring event.

News 2 Today’s Octavia Mitchell will host the event. Women being honored will answer questions from the audience to include a wide range of topics from gender bias, the gender wage gap, the glass ceiling, succeeding as a woman of color, and health disparities.

This year’s honorees include: Janet Bates, Marguerite Archie-Hudson, Ph.D, Ericka L. Plater, Audrey K.S. Lane, Chajuanna (C.J.) Gathers, Dr. Kimberly Butler Willis, Honorable Myesha Latrice Brown, Rhonda Maree O’Banion, Adia Dunn, and Fer Caggiano.

The event, which will take place virtually this year, will happen at 11:00 a.m. on October 27th.

