MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a marathon week, Carol Zhao won a marathon match to claim the ITF $100K title at LTP Mt. Pleasant on Sunday.

Zhao defeated qualifier Himeno Sakatsume in a 2 hour and 45 minute three set affair, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“It was definitely a unique experience this week,” said Zhao. “The tournament organizers did a great job, But three matches in 24 hours is not easy on the body against very tough opponents. Himeno played very well today and she deserved to win as well. So I’m very fortunate to come through,” Zhao added.

Carol defeated Charleston’s Emma Navarro in the second round earlier this week in route to her second win in a row on the ITF tour.

What did it take to advance through out the week dealing with stiff competition and daily weather delays?

“I think just a lot of grit, resilience. I think the past couple of years dealt with a lot; injuries, time off, and Covid. It’s built a lot of resiliency in me and i think I wanted it a little bit more than my opponents this week,” said Zhao.

With the back to back wins, the former All-American at Stanford, Zhao is hoping to use that as momentum heading into the hard court season.

“Really looking forward to keep riding the wave and keep growing momentum and improving and having a great summer.”

Note : The American tandem of Alycia Parks and Sachia Vickery won the doubles title.