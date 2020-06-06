Local nonprofit teams up with SC leaders to celebrate the Class of 2020 graduates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Every 1 Voice Matters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local nonprofit wanted to give back to the community and recognize graduating students with the help of some South Carolina leaders.

Every 1 Voice Matters started a new movement to celebrate graduates of the Class of 2020 by collaborating with South Carolina officials to produce a congratulatory video.

“We just all wanted to let students know how proud we are of them reaching this milestone, especially during this difficult pandemic,” says Sherrikka Myers, founder of Every 1 Voice Matters.

The video can be seen below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES