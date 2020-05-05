Local officials speak on importance of Hurricane Preparedness Week during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to put together your hurricane kits.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30 and with that large of a window, it’s important to make sure you prepare.

This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week and officials spoke to News 2 about what the community needs to do to prepare for a potential hurricane.

Ashley Henyan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC, shared what items should be placed in hurricane kits.

“What you want to put in there is a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit. You want to make sure you have medication, at least 7 days worth of medication and you want to make sure you have extra drinking water.” Ashley Henyan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Lowcountry SC

She also added that with the COVID-19 pandemic currently happening, the American Red Cross is recommending that people add face masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes to their kits.

Click here for a full list of items you should include in a hurricane preparedness kit.

The City of Charleston has put together a task force to specifically have plans in place for a hurricane and address any issues that may arise this hurricane season.

Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, says that despite uncertainty with the coronavirus, everyone in the community should be prepared for a potential hurricane.

“We’ve heard talks about their being a resurgence of this virus in the fall, which is typically when we see an uptick in hurricanes in the Atlantic and in the Gulf and so we don’t want folks to be caught behind, particularly if there’s constraints on sheltering and those sorts of things.” Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston

Trident United Way is an organization that responds to people’s needs and provides assistance during a disaster. They say that they’re able to continue giving back during times like the pandemic and hurricane season because of the donations from their donors.

Shannon Scaff wanted to remind the public that, despite some travel concerns due to COVID-19, it’s important to have an evacuation plan ahead of any potential hurricane threat.

“Whether it’s COVID-19 or not, we’re going to ask you to leave. If the governor gives the order to evacuate, we’re going to support that order and we’re going to ask you to evacuate so again it’s just very important to understand where you’re going to go if that order is given.” Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston

Whether its COVID-19 or a hurricane, it’s important to prepare in order to keep yourself safe.

You can find more hurricane preparedness tips, including knowing your hurricane evacuation route and zone by clicking here.