Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Fireworks are starting to fill the sky as the Lowcountry kicks off Independence Day celebrations, but the tradition has its dangers.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue more than 4,000 children ages 14 and under are treated for firework-related injuries in the United States every year. Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said there are simple steps to take to prevent injuries.

“If you choose to use fireworks you just need to number one follow manufacturers’ recommendations, they’re on the package. Two a healthy dose of common sense, and a little bit of patience, and if you do those things, you’ll be ok,” said Chief Oliverius.

Chief Oliverius also said being cautious doesn’t end when the fireworks do, and to remember to follow safe clean-up steps as well. Steps like having a garden hose or bucket of water nearby are also another way to prevent fireworks-related injuries.

“When you complete your display you don’t put that directly into your trash you want to have a bucket of water available or a bucket of sand where you can put those items in there away from your home,” said Oliverius.

This year it’s particularly important to keep firework safety in mind. Mount Pleasant Fireworks stand employee Peggy Arnold, who’s been in the business for 8 years, said she’s seen an increase in sales at the stand — and soon she said you’ll see it in the sky.

“The sky is going to be beautiful; it’s going to be beautiful; we have some of the biggest prettiest firecrackers,” said Arnold

Folks like Arnold agree if done safely fireworks can be a great addition to the celebration.

“These, they look like they rock heaven, when they go up they blow up and they just are magnificent.”