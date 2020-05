HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A local pastor prayed for the safety of local law enforcement.

The prayer is following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has led to several protests for racial injustice throughout the country.

The Hanahan Police Department said “with all the turmoil going on because of the recent incident in Minneapolis, asking our officers to join..in prayer meant more than any words can describe.”

Courtesy: Hanahan Police Department