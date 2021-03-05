Local pharmacies administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local pharmacies have one more weapon to help beat COVID-19 right here in Charleston.

“We got information from DHEC that we will be receiving the vaccines for next week,” Justin Kroll, Manager at Delta Pharmacy in Downtown Charleston.

Johnson and Johnson the third vaccine approved, but the only one that requires just one shot for patients. Kroll says Delta Pharmacy is now close, to getting doses out.

“Our system went online last night and we have had a lot of people with questions, with phone calls and such and we are trying to help as many people as we can,” he says.

Lowcountry doctors say it’s important to get these vaccines distributed not just at hospitals, but at home-owned pharmacies.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is well suited for smaller communities and smaller companies,” says Dr. Danielle Schurer with MUSC.

With only one dose, it makes things easier for people who live in rural areas.

“Independent pharmacies, it’s the single dose shot, there’s not having to be second trips to come back and get the second dose,” says Kroll.

For now, Delta is working to get these vaccines to whoever needs them as soon as possible.

“It is first come first serve, we are serving Phase 1a and Phase 1b vaccines as long as whoever is signing up for the vaccine is eligible for that phase they can get their vaccine,” he says.

Kroll says the pharmacy plans on scheduling more appointments for all eligible for the vaccine once they receive more shipments in next week.