Local preschool ask for public’s help to stay open amidst pandemic

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A local preschool is now asking for help during the pandemic.

Londonderry Christian Montessori school has been in the Goose Creek area for many years.

Dawn Malcolm, Director of Londonderry, said that it all started with her mother in 1989 and have been around since its opening.

The school had to close its doors in March 2020 because of the pandemic and is now looking for some financial assistance.

“We’re going to have to come up with some more money. We spent so much money on the teachers this past summer and we thought we would come back to a full group of children this year and we did not.” Dawn Malcolm, Director

They will need money to help them continue to pay their staff and have a down payment for a new building after being told they needed a new home by the end of this year.

School officials said, during their time off, they felt that it was important to continue paying all of their staff as they tried to avoid layoffs at all costs.

The school has been through adversity before as they opened for the first time over 30 years ago right before Hurricane Hugo hit the Lowcountry.

The school went from seeing around 100 kids a year to now only 30.

However, despite the decrease in numbers, they remain positive and are already looking at ways to continue to improve the school such as: including a STEM curriculum and being able to take care of more children.

“We go up to kindergarten now…I would like to continue but preferably would like to go up through the grades if we possibly could manage that,” said Malcolm on the possibility of adding more grade levels to the school in the future.

Malcolm said she’s had former students grow up and bring their own children to the school and, right now, she’s hoping for a future where Londonderry can continue teach and serve the community for years to come.

“We’ve served the community for 30 years and we just don’t want to stop doing that. We love it, we love our families, we love our children,” said Malcolm.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to Londonderry’s GoFundMe page.