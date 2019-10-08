Local professor urges for tighter oversight on e-device sales

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vaping. It’s the latest health scare that’s sweeping across the nation. Doctor Matthew Carpenter is a Clinical Psychologist and Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina. He’s spent 20 years studying the smoking cessation, and says people want answers… But there isn’t one.

“There’s not one device or one product that we, or even one group of people who are going through these issues,” said Doctor Carpenter.

He notes some devices deliver nicotine differently. Others have higher settings. Juul-pods are known to come in different flavors.

“Pulmonary illnesses that you’re speaking of, that are going around the country now are very concerning. And we are struggling to keep up with this,” said Doctor Carpenter.

While there’s not one common denominator, Doctor Carpenter said there are known similarities.

“What is more common in most of them is that these are liquids that may have THC in them, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana,” Doctor Carpenter said. “Many but not all of these e-liquids have come from the black market or off the street.”

Doctor Carpenter argues for a regular cigarette smoker, these products can be less harmful.

“E-cigarettes have known toxins in them, at levels that are far below what you would see in a combustible cigarette,” Doctor Carpenter said. “So safer, but not safe.”

He said this country is in need of tighter oversight on the sale of e-devices if we want to put an end to this epidemic.

“We have to have appropriate regulations to prevent and deter these up-ticks and progression to combustible cigarette smoking,” Doctor Carpenter said. “That’s what we need to avoid most of all.”