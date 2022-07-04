GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek restaurant is collecting donations to help a family in need following a large apartment fire in June.
Creek City Grill & Brewery announced that the restaurant is seeking donations for a family impacted by the June 23 fire at Oakbrook Village Apartments in Summerville.
A restaurant employee had friends who allegedly lost everything in the fire.
The restaurant is looking for the following donations:
- Size L/XL women’s shirts & pants
- Size 10/10.5 women’s shoes
- Size L girls’ shirts
- Size 12 or 14 girls’ pants
- Size L/XL boys’ shirts or pants
- Size 7 boys’ pants and shirts
- Toiletries
- Gift cards
Creek City Grill & Brewery said the list was provided by family.
Donations can be dropped off the restaurant located at 101 Button Hall Avenue.