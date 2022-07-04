GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek restaurant is collecting donations to help a family in need following a large apartment fire in June.

Creek City Grill & Brewery announced that the restaurant is seeking donations for a family impacted by the June 23 fire at Oakbrook Village Apartments in Summerville.

A restaurant employee had friends who allegedly lost everything in the fire.

The restaurant is looking for the following donations:

Size L/XL women’s shirts & pants

Size 10/10.5 women’s shoes

Size L girls’ shirts

Size 12 or 14 girls’ pants

Size L/XL boys’ shirts or pants

Size 7 boys’ pants and shirts

Toiletries

Gift cards

Creek City Grill & Brewery said the list was provided by family.

Donations can be dropped off the restaurant located at 101 Button Hall Avenue.