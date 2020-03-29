Local restaurants donate meals to medical professionals at Trident Medical Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local restaurants are showing their support for healthcare workers who fighting against COVID-19 in the Lowcountry by donating meals.
According to Rod Whiting, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for Trident Health, at Trident Medical Center and other hospitals across the Lowcountry, doctors and clinicians are reminded that they are the heart and hands behind the healing.
“Kindness and goodness are two qualities that describe the Lowcountry in both times of abundance and in times of uncertainty. Words can’t fully express our thanks to the restaurant owners and their staff who are thinking of us and other healthcare providers.”Rod Whiting, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications for Trident Health