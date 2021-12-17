Mount Pleasant shipping company says mail now or risk late deliveries for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The last day to ship through the United States Postal Service for expected delivery by Christmas Day is December 18.

Pak Mail in Mount Pleasant says that there are other ways to mail, but customers have to act fast to ensure delivery by Christmas.

“Just get in as soon as you can. My computer may tell you something gets there in a day or two. But once it leaves our shop and gets in the carrier’s hands you can see an extra one or two day delay,” said Trey Carden, the store’s co-owner.

Carden says that delays have been happening across the country. Some are due to winter weather in the Midwest. Although delays aren’t as severe as they have been according to Carden, he’s seeing the volume of packages rise.

“We aren’t seeing entire terminals being delayed at this point in time,” said Carden. “You know we had our FedEx girl the other day probably pick up 200 packages and normally she’s only picking up 40 to 50.”

Carden says that the busiest shipping day of the year for Pak Mail will be on December 20. Store customers are already seeing lines elsewhere.

“This is the second store I’ve been to because at the last store the line was out the door. I came over here and I’m glad it wasn’t very crowded. It’s getting to be crunch time. Everything is starting to be busy. I think next week it’s going to be lines out the door. Which is great for the business, but tougher for the consumer,” said Joe Good of Mount Pleasant.

Across the parking lot in the the Northcutt Plaza shopping center, clothing store Liam John has seen delays for its products.

“Sometimes places that typically take one day delivery is taking two or two is taking three,” said A.T. Norwood, the general manger of the store. “It becomes frustrating at times because you are paying either extra or the same amount for items to get there at a certain time.”

USPS says that December 23 is the last day to ship Priority Mail Express service, but they say that they cannot guarantee delivery by Christmas Day that late in the week.

“A lot of the postal service options are going to be out of the range for getting them there by Christmas. But we still have plenty of FedEx and UPS options that can make it across the country in time,” said Carden.