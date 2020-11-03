Local, state and federal agencies are making preparations for Election Day unrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement and Lowcountry leaders across the Tri-County are making final preparations ahead of election day in anticipation of potential civil unrest as election results filter in. Some businesses across the country and right here in the Charleston area are preparing themselves by boarding up storefronts.

Local, state and federal leaders are finalizing action plans across the Lowcountry in the event of potential civil unrest on election day and in the hours following. Those leaders say they are ready to respond in the event they are needed.

Law enforcement officials are taking no chances, Eric Watson who serves as Deputy County Administrative Public Safety for Charleston County says dozens of agencies met today in Charleston County to establish a command center.

“We have over twenty plus agencies that are playing a part of it and the goal here is to ensure that we keep our voters safe this election cycle,” says Watson.

Protecting voters is the biggest goal for county leaders. Officials say there is also a strong focus on communication among those responding for a unified response.

“With the operations we have in place right now, we have a multi-jurisdictional approach to it where we are all communicating together, we’re all sharing information,” says Watson.

Agencies from federal, state and local levels are coordinating action plans to respond together. Many began increasing as early as coverage last week and have continued to monitor intel for potential events.

“Anything that is in a public forum we’re monitoring,” says Watson. “We’re sharing information across the board, every level of state, county and federal government is commutating.”

Among the more than 20 agencies using the center includes the U.S. Coast Guard, SLED and local and county agencies. Watson says information will be passed off to leaders who will make calls on response plans.

“Just because you have a disturbance doesn’t mean that we will activate the Emergency Operations Center, right now if it comes to that we have the tools in place to spun it up,” says Watson.

The need for extra coverage, officials say comes as many have expressed concern over safety since the May 30th riots in the City of Charleston.

“Anxiety will be there naturally, that’s expected so it’s our goal to make sure we have the resources in place to communicate effectively to the public and ourselves as well,” says Watson.

Many businesses across the country and Charleston area are taking their own measures by boarding up store fronts in preparation for any unrest.