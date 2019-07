MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local Lowcountry school hosted their own groovy red, white, and blue parade in celebration of Independence Day.

Primrose School of Mount Pleasant summer campers ranging in age from 4 months old to elementary school students got to participate in the fun.













Courtesy of Carmen Caldwell, Primrose School of Mount Pleasant

Courtesy of Carmen Caldwell, Primrose School of Mount Pleasant

Courtesy of Carmen Caldwell, Primrose School of Mount Pleasant

Courtesy of Carmen Caldwell, Primrose School of Mount Pleasant

Courtesy of Carmen Caldwell, Primrose School of Mount Pleasant

According to officials, they dyed their own red, white and blue t-shirts and made crafts to wave during the parade.

Some students even got to be the Statue of Liberty!