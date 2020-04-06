Local tire shop remains open and makes changes during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Following Governor McMaster’s order on April 3 that extended the list of non-essential businesses that would close beginning on Monday, April 6 at 5:00 PM.

One essential business that involves interaction between people are car/tire repair shops.

Hay Tire Pros is one of those businesses and has made some changes that will limit the amount of interaction between their employees and customers.

“We’re doing everything from locking the door in our smaller store and asking the customers to complete their service needs on an envelope and put their keys in it… we sanitize the keys, put steering wheel covers, and seat protectors on and take payment over the phone.” David Hay, President, Hay Tire Pros

David Hay talking about changes that were made due to COVID-19

David Hay, President of Hay Tire Pros, added that business has also seen the effect of more people staying at home.

“We were doing very well until the shelter in place orders went into effect and at that time, both of our stores in Charleston and Mt. Pleasant have had a significant drop off in sales.” David Hay, President, Hay Tire Pros

Despite the slowdown in business, Hay says that they plan to remain open and pay their employees.

“We very much value our folks and it’s important that we keep them employed and keep them paid.” David Hay, President, Hay Tire Pros

Hay finished by sharing a message of hope for everyone during this pandemic.

David Hay sharing a positive message

Other car related businesses have made changes such as Rick Hendrick Toyota in North Charleston who will be offering complimentary vehicle pickup and delivery services to help customers meet their service needs easier.