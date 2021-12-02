Local veterans react to Charleston VA Hospital’s five-star rating

CAHRLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The only hospital in South Carolina to receive five stars for patient satisfaction serves the Lowcountry’s veterans.

The Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center was awarded the honor by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Local veterans we spoke to say that they’ve always had positive experiences at the hospital.

“I’ve had nothing but excellent care from the VA,” said Army Veteran Wallace Weirick. “I came through the emergency room with chest pains and so on. The treatment was outstanding.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in the Charleston VA and I’ve been well satisfied and well treated,” said Army Veteran Shaughn O’Connor.

The hospital’s CEO says that the journey for the hospital to achieve this honor has taken many years.

“We want to a make sure every veteran that walked in our doors felt celebrated, respected and had a high level of patient satisfaction,” said Scott Isaacks, Director and CEO of the Johnson VA Medical Center. “Our veterans gave their best. We want to make sure everybody in the VA, every day is looking to get better.”

Veterans at the James Island American Legion agree that the five stars don’t lie.

“The VA here in Charleston gets high marks from most of the veterans I’ve spoken to about it,” said Stephen Driscoll, the Commander of American Legion Post 147.

Isaacks says that some veterans still won’t come to the hospital because of a bad experience they had years ago getting treatment when the healthcare system was not as well managed.

But, Driscoll believes in second chances.

“Veterans give the VA another chance because they are trying. They’re not only trying, they’re succeeding,” said Driscoll.