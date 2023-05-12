MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The locations of historically black schools in Mount Pleasant may soon be identified through historical markers.

“There’s a lot of folks that are now here that do not know the story about these schools or did not know they even existed or where they were located,” said John Wright, the President of the African American Settlement Historic Commission.

On Thursday, Mount Pleasant’s Historical Commission voted to make the former locations of the schools, which are where African American students went during segregation, a priority when picking where future historical markers will go.

There are already dozens of markers posted throughout the town, each telling a different piece of Mount Pleasant’s history.

“These markers will go up. The commission is going to work with the communities, that are preserving these, some people who went to these schools, and make sure that the language and the significance of these is captured and what’s put on those markers. I think it’s wonderful,” said Mayor Will Haynie.

While most of the historically black schools no longer exist, one of them still stands today. The Long Point Schoolhouse in the Snowden Community is an important glimpse into the time of segregation. Joseph Palmer, a former student, is ensuring his history is not forgotten.

“This is an opportunity for us to have something physical, as opposed to something virtual, that we can show. That this is physically where we went,” said Palmer.

The school is being transitioned into what will be called the 1904 Long Point Museum and Cultural Education Center soon. Wright said he anticipates it will open in 2024.