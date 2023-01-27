CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Lowcountry teen who died in a 2022 boating accident wants to see new legislation passed to keep other boaters safe.

Logan Wood’s life was cut short at just 18 years old when he was boating on the Edisto River last January. Shortly after, his friends and family started the Because Logan Wood Foundation to promote safety on the water.

“He was raised hunting and fishing. That was his life, he loved it and I think it’s made it so easy for us to carry this on because we know we are doing something that would honor him and that he would be so proud of it and in full support of it,” said Brooke Wood, Logan’s aunt.

Hundreds of life jackets and kill switches are now in the hands of boaters across the Lowcountry because of these efforts.

The Wood family is in the beginning stages of drafting legislation called Logan’s Law which would provide free boating and hunting safety courses to all high school students in the state.

The other component of the proposed law would be to require people born on or after June 30, 1979 to complete a boater safety course before hitting the water. Members of the foundation went to Columbia on Thursday to introduce the law to the South Carolina legislature.

Brooke said it is still early in the process and the details of the law could change.

In the meantime, the group is supporting two boater education bills already on the floor, H.3279 and S.96.

“What we learned is there are organizations that are already neck deep in this with our leaders, making these bills,” Brooke said.

The Wood family is encouraging people to contact their local representatives to help get these bills passed.

Meanwhile, the Because Logan Wood Foundation has a lot to look forward to in 2023. They are planning their second annual fishing tournament for June. The group will also be featured as an exhibitor at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition February 17-19.