Long Point schoolhouse being relocated for educational center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic schoolhouse in Mount Pleasant is making a move. The “Long Point Schoolhouse” has stood for nearly 120 years.

The committee as well as the community raised funds to relocate the schoolhouse. This is the only remaining school left in Mount Pleasant designated for African Americans.

“A beautiful site, that no one would believe it would be a 1904 building,” said John Wright, President of the committee.

The new location for the schoolhouse will be on Snowden Road in Mount Pleasant.

“One that we will be able to point to here in Mount Pleasant that says we saved this, preserved this, restored it, and made it a historical site for years to come,” said Wright, President of the committee.

Thomassend Stokes- Marshall is a board member on the project and also went to the first grade at the schoolhouse. She says she has memories as a little girl coming here.

“I remember riding a bike on a dirt road from where my parents and I lived to this location and the teachers that I had were actually like parents,” said Thomasend Stokes- Marshall, board member.

The board plans to turn the old schoolhouse into a place for people to enjoy seminars, tours, and pass on stories.

To relocate the schoolhouse it will cost 20 thousand dollars but the entire project carries a price tag of 200 thousand.

The move-in date is September 30th, if you want to donate there is a go fund me on their website at www.aaschc.com