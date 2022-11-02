CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A credit that most people don’t know about has lowered property taxes for Charleston neighbors since 2009.

Charleston City Council has voted to raise property taxes multiple times, but the Lost Credit has kept what people actually pay at bay. The credit has been in place for decades.

“Counties could elect to add a one percent sales tax on all retail sales in the county, but that money had to be used for property tax relief,” said Councilmember Ross Appel. “The City of Charleston keeps none of the Lost Credit. It gives 100 percent of the lost credit back to taxpayers and that’s wonderful.”

As the local economy increases with tourism so does the money in the Lost Credit.

“When the economy grows and Local Option Sales Tax revenues rise, we automatically cut property tax bills by an equal amount,” said Amy Wharton, Charleston’s Chief Financial Officer.

According to the City of Charleston, in December of 2021 the owner of a $500,000 house in Charleston was slotted to pay $60 more in property taxes. But, they ended up paying $10 less.

“That’s the magic of the LOST credit,” said Wharton “And it has that same tax-cutting effect almost every year.”

The 2023 budget is being decided on and the situation could happen again. The City Council is pondering a property tax increase to pay the City’s first responders more money. But, that will most likely not impact neighbors because of the Lost Credit.

“We have to decide whether we want to raise property taxes to cover that gap or simply take some of that Lost Credit that’s available to us,” said Councilmember Appel. “On some levels this is two sides of the same coin and that’s why there’s this debate on council.”

The City says that they want to get the word out more about the credit so more people are informed.

“As staff, we just have to find a way to be more transparent about these automatic tax cuts when they happen,” said Wharton.