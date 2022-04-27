NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Activists, community leaders and non-profits across the Lowcountry are speaking out following a shooting during a youth baseball game that happened Monday night, in North Charleston.

A press conference was held to talk about comments made by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, who is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“I’m offering a $10,000 reward not for the conviction, but for the arrest for the individuals that were here in this parking lot fighting and shooting each other while our children were playing ball,” says Mayor Summey.

Activists say they want Mayor Summey to explain why he did not have the same reaction last year when 14 children were shot and one died in North Charleston.

“We want to know what’s the difference between what happened yesterday and how he reacted with the $10,000 reward when one year ago a 14-year-old was killed and 14 others were injured. He said nothing. He was silent and we want to know why,” says Pastor Thomas Dixon.

Pastor Dixon as well as many other local community leaders want North Charleston’s highest officials to help fund organizations like Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. in North Charleston, that helps children dealing with gun violence.

“We got more than 100 unsolved murders in North Charleston. If y’all can put up $10,000 for a shooting in a parking lot, you can put up $10,000 for every unsolved murder right now,” says Ronald Smith, Founder of Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc.

Mayor Summey acknowledges gun violence is a problem in North Charleston and says law enforcement will work tirelessly to find a solution.

“We will have to work to stop it and we will have to do that job. We will be fair and we will be equal, but we will stop the gun violence that is going on. We will take the guns off the streets once again,” says Mayor Summey.

City leaders plans to meet with parents impacted by the event to discuss what measures are needed going forward.