NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Racial Justice Network is taking a stand against gun violence.

“Something has to be done and something has to be done drastically,” Dr. Candace Brewer, president of the National Racial Justice Network, said. “On the rise in Charleston, South Carolina is gun violence. People are losing their life, once or twice a week.”

Andrea Manigault’s son was killed last November in North Charleston. She says each shooting brings back pain from her own tragic loss.

“Every time I hear about a shooting,” Manigault said, “it’s like it opens up that wound all over again. It’s very hard for me to hear about, especially the young folks losing their lives to gun violence.”

The organization held Friday’s press conference in front of North Park Grill because they say the bar has had several instances of gun violence in the past.

“A little over a year ago,” activist Kareem Brown said, “my brother-in-law lost his son right here. In the past year, there’s been four homicides out here.”

Now, the Racial Justice Network wants the bar to install stricter security measures.

“We’re asking for the club to please implement security,” Brewer said. “Please get metal detectors. Please have the presence of law enforcement. Please have someone to pat and search down the patrons that are coming in this business.”

Activists say bar owners turned them away when they approached them about possible changes.

“First thing the manager asked us, ‘Are y’all a part of them from out there? Because y’all are not allowed to be in here,’” Brewer said. “So, I take that to mean if we’re not here spending money, getting drunk and partying, that he doesn’t want us inside, or he just doesn’t care about the lives that are being lost inside of this establishment.”

North Charleston Police say Wednesday night’s shooting is still under investigation.