Lowcountry adoption agencies look to place children with families as the holidays near

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — November was National Adoption Month, and while some children found new homes during that time, one local adoption agency says there’s still a great need for adoptions here in our region.

Children from ages 0 to 18 in the Lowcountry’s foster care system are eagerly searching for their forever home. But Lowcountry Adoptions says they are having trouble finding that for children ages 10 to 17.

“It’s a little harder to place children,” Terrilynn Durham, an adoptions specialist at Lowcountry Adoptions, said. “In homes whose age ranges from 10 to 17. That being, some of the families are not sure how to handle children with that age range, versus adopting a child a younger age.”

Durham says this may be due to pre-teens and teenagers being set in their ways and experiencing various traumas.

“If a family does not know exactly how to handle or to get the necessary resources to deal with those traumas,” Durham said. “It can be a little difficult at times.”

However, Durham says Lowcountry Adoptions is equipped to help parents work through these situations with their child.

“As an agency,” she said. “We have resources in place that the family can seek out to get additional help that they may need to help along with those children.”

Durham says just like younger children, pre-teens and teenagers, want to spend the holidays with their family.

“Just to feel the joy and the love and the season of Christmas,” Durham said. “It gives them that complete assurance that they are in their forever home and don’t have to worry about going from one home to another home for the next holiday.” Families in the Lowcountry interested in adopting can visit www.heartfeltcalling.org to learn more information.