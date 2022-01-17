Lowcountry animal shelters participate in #BettyWhiteChallenge on late actress’ 100th birthday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal shelters in the Lowcountry took part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge on Monday, in honor of the late actress.

The challenge is a social media movement encouraging people to donate to local animal shelters on January 17th, the day White would’ve turned 100.

White, known for her decades-long acting career, was also an advocate for animals, which is what inspired the challenge.

From January 17-19, donations to the Charleston Animal Society will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to the Hall Group.

“With our no-kill South Carolina 2024 initiative, we’re looking to save all the healthy and treatable pets in the entire state, and that costs money so all of those donations help make that happen and help save lives,” explained Abigail Appleton, the Chief Project Officer at Charleston Animal Society.

To donate to the Charleston Animal Society, click here.

Meanwhile, Dorchester Paws is using the Betty White Challenge to find homes for the 10 animals who have been at the shelter for over 99 days.

Organizers are also hoping to raise $10,000 in donations. As of Monday, they were more than halfway there. Maddie Moore, the center’s executive director, said the money covers several of the animals’ needs.

“When you donate, you’re helping us pay for emergency medical surgeries, you’re helping us pay for the vaccination, the spay-neuter,” said Moore. “Really, everything an animal needs to go to their forever home.”

Dorchester Paws also has a name-your-own fee adoption promotion, in honor of White. Moore said they have a record number of dogs for January.

There are a few ways to donate to Dorchester Paws. You can donate online.

Donors can also give via PayPal: treasurer@dorchesterpaws.org

Or text “paws” to 71760.

Berkeley Animal Center and Friends of Colleton County Animal Rescue are also accepting donations in White’s name.