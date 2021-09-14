Lowcountry animal shelters say a veterinarian shortage could impact pet adoptions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A national veterinarian shortage is impacting shelters here in the Lowcountry.

The Charleston Animal Society says it’s going to have a serious impact on dogs and cats here in our area; with shelters packed with hundreds of animals, they’re now facing a new kind of crisis.

“It’s just not possible to save animal lives without veterinarians,” said Aldwin Roman, who is Vice President of operations and strategy at Charleston Animal Society.

Veterinarians play a critical role in a shelter animal’s health by examining, vaccinating, spaying and neutering before they’re adopted.

“In the state of South Carolina animals are required to be spayed and neutered before they can be adopted, so really without a veterinarian shelters in our state can’t function,” said Roman.

Shelters saw fewer animals last year, but this year they’re seeing a spike.

“They either have them in the shelter or in foster care and they cannot adopt them out; it’s just creating this, a new kind of crisis that we should of seen coming,” said Roman.

Charleston Animal Society is taking in animals like kittens to help relieve some pressure from other shelters in the area.

“We might be able to clear a shelter by bringing them to a different shelter which is different than we’ve had to think about before,” said Roman.

Our Clear the Shelter initiative is going on all week and ends Saturday with events across the Lowcountry where we’re helping find furever homes for animals.