MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry bars and restaurants are ready to score big on Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s just as much our Super Bowl as it is the Super Bowl for the Chiefs and the Eagles this time around. This is our seventh year of doing it. It’s huge for us, it’s our busiest day of the year for sure,” said Alana Wise, a Regional Manager for Perry Hospitality Group.

She said the team at Charleston Sports Pub started prepping for the Super Bowl weeks ago, working on prices and game day deals.

Loyalty members who pre-ordered their chicken wings by this past Wednesday scored them for 50% off.

Speaking of wings, they will be flying out the door on Sunday. Wise said each of their restaurants already have about 100 to-go orders placed.

They also expect football fans dining in to show up in big numbers, calling for increased staffing.

“This is a day that nobody takes off. It will be all hands on deck for every one of the stores,” Wise said.

Meanwhile, Home Team BBQ has been firing up the smokers all week to prepare for to-go orders. The Downtown Charleston Location will even have a designated wing window for pick-up.

“We’ll have wings ready, and you can come and pick them up as long as we have them available,” said Home Team Co-Owner Aaron Siegel.

Both places are ready to tackle the big day.

“It’s always a fun atmosphere. It’s a good place to watch the game so, expect a good fun time,” Siegel told News 2.

The establishments recommend placing to-go orders early.