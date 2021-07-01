Lowcountry beach officials prepare for heavy traffic ahead of 4th of July weekend

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – People are flocking to Lowcountry beaches to celebrate the July 4th weekend.

Isle of Palms officials say while they welcome back crowds, beach goers should anticipate heavy crowds.

Officials are urging patients as they finalize plans ahead of an expected busy weekend.

Many plan to hit the beach and soak up the sun this weekend across the Lowcountry. Officials say beach goers should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence to keep people safe.

For many taking their first vacation since before COVID-19, it’s a return to the beach fit for a 4th of July celebration.

“When something is taken away you realize how lucky you feel so just it just feels good to see myself and everybody else out here,” says Rob Polovina visiting from North Carolina.

Thousands of visitors are expected to crowd Lowcountry beaches to celebrate the holiday. Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says beach goers should expect heavy traffic and delays arriving and leaving the beach.

“We ask that when you’re in traffic waiting to get off the island…try not to…a lot of people think they can go around by going down the secondary roads – you really can’t get there any faster,” says Chief Cornett.

Cornett says his department will be out in full force patrolling the beach and roadways to look for holiday weekend offenders with the goal of keeping visitors safe.

“You can not shoot fireworks on the island anywhere,” says Cornett. “There’s no alcohol on the beach, no glass on the beach, whatever you bring out with you – take it back in. Don’t leave it out here on the beach and don’t litter.”

The holiday weekend serving as a coming out of COVID-19 party celebrating America’s birth. Beaches are likely to be packed but officials say they’re ready to welcome everyone back.

“We want everybody to come out and enjoy the beach, have fun, be safe,” says Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll. “Please take home memories, leave only your footprints.”

If you plan to spend part of your 4th of July weekend at the beach, officials recommend arriving early and using the SCDOT 511 app to check traffic cams.