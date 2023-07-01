ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- Lots of people are enjoying the start of the holiday weekend, with beaches already starting to get packed Saturday morning.

Whether it’s a group of friends on summer break, or out of towners visiting from another state, beachgoers started to set up on the Isle of Palms to kick of the July 4th holiday.

“It’s been really fun. We started coming about 3 or 4 years ago with our big family,” Visitor from Tennessee, Clara Castleberry said.

“I’m super excited to be with my friends and family this week to celebrate the fourth,” local high schooler Mia Furlano said.

Some relaxing on the sand, some out in the water trying to catch a wave, and some just excited to make new memories with their family.

“Riding on the golf cart. Last year we had a huge one, like the one with three rows and one in the back. And the little cousin, he just loves it.” Castleberry said.

There’s a lot to be excited about for the next several days.

“There’s fireworks and stuff. That’s always something to look forward to.” another high schooler said.

A weekend that has some people planning their next trip to the Lowcountry.

“I was actually looking already for spring break this coming year. A lot of people go down to Florida and its very expensive. I came to folly this past spring break, so I was thinking about coming here this spring break,” Castleberry said.