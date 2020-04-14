Lowcountry bike shop gives back to hair stylists

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the businesses that are labeled as non-essential were hair salons.

This has left many hair stylists without a job.

Serena Ash, hairstylist at Summerville Sweet Tea Hair Studio/Spa, believes that hair stylists should be allowed to re-open their shops because their business is important.

“It’s a vital, essential part of our whole of our society and now just being out of work some of the newer salons that are just opening up this past year, it could be the difference of them being able to put food on the table.” Serena Ash, Summerville Sweet Tea Hair Studio/Spa

Serena’s husband, Chris, owns Area 51 Bicycle in North Charleston and has seen great business at his shop for bike repairs.

Serena and Chris decided to use their good business to help others by giving a percentage of their bike repair sales to any local hair stylist who is in need.

They plan on continuing to give back and hope other business in the Lowcountry follow their lead and give back to the community.

Serena gave a demonstration on how hair stylists can remain in business and still keep their customers safe and healthy.

She said with the help of gloves, masks, and various cleaning supplies like hand sanitizer, wipes, disinfectant, etc., salons should be able to keep everyone clean and the shops sanitized.

Although, shops are still closed, she wanted to give some words of encouragement to her fellow stylists.

“I believe that we can come back strong and we’ve always been about our customers and the cleanliness and the disinfection that we’ve always been taught. Just continue to those things and implement extra measures and I don’t think there’ll be a need for another shutdown.” Serena Ash, Summerville Sweet Tea Hair Studio/Spa

If you are or know a hair stylist in need, you can contact Serena on the Summerville Sweet Tea Hair Studio/Salon Facebook page.