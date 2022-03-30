CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill that is making its way through the statehouse could threaten the future of some Lowcountry businesses that sell alcohol-infused food, such as alcoholic popsicles. Local business owners say they hope this bill doesn’t pass.

“We want to be legislated and regulated, but we are not getting a seat at the table,” says Woody Norris, the Owner of Booze Pops.

South Carolina lawmakers are pushing forward a bill they say would close a loophole in state alcohol laws by applying the same rules to alcohol-infused food.

“The department of revenue and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken the position, our current alcohol laws only apply to beverages. We’re making sure those same rules will apply to them,” says SC Representative Micah Caskey.

This bill has already passed two readings at the statehouse. Norris says if this becomes law, his veteran-owned business that sells alcoholic popsicles and other products out of trucks in Charleston, Columbia and Myrtle Beach would have to shut down.

“I have been following the rules the whole time. We have had 0 safety incidents and now we are being shut down. I came home from overseas and now my own state government is coming after us,” says Norris.

Norris started Booze Pops 7 years ago and he says he depends on this company.

“I have four daughters and I have spent 8 years overseas contracting for the Army. I was injured, came home, and started this business. We are going to have to file bankruptcy,” says Norris.

Norris says he has started a website to “Save Booze Pops” and hopes to get support from the community to get this bill stalled.

“We need to fix this. We can’t let this pass. If this can happen to us getting shut down, it can happen to anybody,” says Norris.

The bill will have a third reading on Thursday and then it will be sent to the SC Senate.