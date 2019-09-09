Lowcountry business donates 10,000 pairs of shoes to the Bahamas

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian made its way through the Lowcountry, but first it hit the Bahamas and caused major damage.

A company in the Lowcountry is doing its part to help the Bahamas in its time of need.

Huk Fishing is donating 10,000 pairs of shoes (3,000 flip flops and 7,000 sneakers) to the Bahamas to provide some aid as they try to rebuild after Dorian.

Al Perkinson, Chief Marketing Officer of Huk Fishing, says that it hit close to home because they know many people who were affected by the storm.

“We’re a fishing company and we have a lot of friends in the Bahamas so we’ve really been following the storm from the very beginning just checking on their friends and seeing how they’re doing and after it hit, we just had to do something.” Al Perkinson, Chief Marketing Officer, Huk Fishing

Perkinson says that the operation will cost the company around $500,000 and they will travel to Florida where they’ll ship the shoes via air crafts and send them to the areas that are most affected.

Lange Sykes, Creative Director at Huk Fishing, will be making the trip to the Bahamas and believes this an amazing opportunity for the community to give back to the islands.

Sykes also added that shoes were one of the main things that the Bahamas needed to help them get back on track.

“Really the emphasis behind delivering the shoes was something the doctors said they really need down there, it’s been a lot of exposure with the Bahamians to chemicals… so they need protection for their feet, in order to start rebuilding.” Lange Sykes, Creative Director, Huk Fishing

This act of kindness is one small step towards helping the islands rebuild after a catastrophic storm.