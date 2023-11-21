CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Thanksgiving is just days away, and many organizations and businesses here in the low country are getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to others.

Hyman’s Seafood and One 80 Place are two of the many businesses in Charleston that are giving back to the community this holiday season.

Volunteers at One 80 place were out bright and early preparing for one of their most significant events of the year, the turkey and a 20 fundraiser, which collects resources and money to help fund a Thanksgiving feast for those in need.

” Today is our eleventh annual turkey and a 20 drive. This is an essential event for us every year. We collect turkeys, financial contributions, and grocery store gift cards to help feed people all year, so this day sets us up for a whole year,” said Stacey Denaux, CEO of One 80.

At Hyman’s seafood restaurant, employees were busy preparing meals for those who might need a helping hand this holiday.

Guests were served turkey, ham, rice, mac and cheese, green beans, and stuffing—all homemade by the restaurant’s chefs.

“We give through our doors every day, but during COVID, we had less opportunity, so we started making bagged lunches for the less fortunate, and we still do that today. It’s usually just a bagged lunch, but we made a lot of food for Thanksgiving,” said Victor Hyman, the owner of Hyman’s Seafood.

Nov. 23:

Thanksgiving meal- noon- 2 p.m.- One80 homeless shelter, 35 Walnut St, Charleston, SC 29403

Thanksgiving meal – noon – 3 p.m. – Lowcountry Community Church, 4430 Murrells Inlet Rd., Murrells Inlet. More info: info@lc3church.com, 843-651-3111