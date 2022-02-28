MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Lowcountry businesses are showing support for Ukraine and they’re doing it by either adding or removing certain types of vodka.

Alchemist Beverage Company will no longer sell Russian products to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, an employee poured Russian Standard vodka onto the ground, symbolizing the business’ stance on the events overseas.

“We’re gonna take it off and we’re gonna either ship it back or we’re just not going to put it out,” said Jennifer Guess, the Marketing Director for Alchemist Beverage Company.

Guess said Russian products are popular and they are prepared for the cost of the removal. She hopes their move will encourage other businesses to do the same.

“This might be a small movement right now, but if more people took the initiative to do this exact thing, it could make a small impact,” said Guess. “I really do believe it would.”

Meanwhile, Pence’s Liquor & Wine in Charleston is taking a different approach.

Owner Randy Pence bought 10 cases of different types of Ukrainian vodkas to show support for the country. Russian vodka will remain on his shelves, but he said there aren’t many, to begin with.

“Most people assume Stoli is a Russian vodka. The only one really is just the Russian Standard label that’s in the store,” said Pence.

Pence said this will be the first time his store has sold Ukrainian vodka. He hopes to have the bottles in by this weekend.