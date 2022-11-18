CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms.

Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year.

“Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up on the prices of the trees, but still reasonable. We’ve had very few people so far who have questioned the price. They do notice that it is different than last year. No one has walked away yet,” said Bill Parker, a salesman at the Paul Cantrell Boulevard location.

Boone Hall Plantation is raising the prices of its trees as well.

“The Christmas trees that we are getting from Virginia on Monday will be costing 10 to 15 percent more than in years past,” said Eric Hernandez, the Farm Manager for the plantation. “The trees are being cut on Friday and will be on sale here starting in one week.”

Prices are expected to be higher, but experts say that there will be a steady supply of trees.

“The good news is, anyone who wants a Christmas tree this year will be able to find one. But if you have a specific tree in mind that will make your holiday shine the brightest, we recommend shopping early to secure your ideal tree at the right price for your family,” said Jami Warner, the Executive Director of the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA).

But, variety may be limited in some areas.

“In 2022, we expect to see robust consumer demand for artificial and live Christmas trees. While there may be enough trees for everyone who wants one, the options may be more limited. Our 2022 recommendation to consumers is straightforward: if you want a specific type, style, or size of tree, artificial or live, find it early,” said Warner.

To ensure that people get the best bang for their buck Parker suggests taking very good care of your tree to make it last longer.

“If you’re not going to put it up tonight put it in a bucket of water because Frasier Firs have a good longevity if you keep them in water,” said Parker.

