Lowcountry church hosts first COVID-19 testing site, amid recent spike in deaths

LADSON, S.C. — As the number of COVID-19 related deaths hit a record breaking number, one Lowcountry church plans to do it’s part to fight the virus.

Wesley United Methodist Church on Ladson Road, hosted their first COVID-19 testing site Friday. The clinic started at 8 a.m. and will go on until 2 p.m.

If you are younger than 18-years-old, you must bring a parent or legal guardian. The free clinic does not require pre-screening.

Church officials say the church’s doors are open for business, so why not become a resource where people in the community can come out and get tested for free?

This comes just days after President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team announced the grim milestone the U.S. hit, with over 500,000 deaths.

So officials say the work is not done, with the goal to be proactive in the community.

“Here at Wesley, we want to be that answer, that we are here. That we do care about our community,” said Rev. Dr. Carlton McClam, Sr., the pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church.

McClam says the hope is for the clinic to be a success, so possibly in the future, the church can host their first vaccine clinic.

The church sits in the Tri-county area of Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties — and a lot of people depend on this church, according to McClam.

He adds, the main goal is to provide a site where individuals in the area can get tested, or hopefully in the future receive the vaccine.

Wesley United Methodist Church plans to host another testing site on Saturday, March 6. The church is currently looking for more volunteers.

If you’re interested in Volunteering or attending service, call (843)-797-5121 or click here.