Lowcountry church shares changes made to service due to COVID-19

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The last time Goose Creek Worship Center held an in-person church service was in March, but they’ve since adjusted with the times to continue spreading their message.

Pastor Jonathan Phillips said he has made sure to be in contact with his members as much as possible and added the church has now gone virtual by uploading services and bible studies online through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

He said, just before the pandemic, the church was already considering incorporating video and social media into their services, but they wanted enough time to come up with a solid plan that would produce a great product for their members and the community.

COVID-19 expedited those plans and now the church, that usually saw around 30 people attend their in-person church services, is now expanding their audience.

“On a typical Sunday, we’ll have anywhere from 300 to 350 views for our worship services. On our Wednesday nights, we’ll have 150-200. In May and June, we had a special series on Wednesday nights and we were up to over 500 views.” Pastor Jonathan Phillips, Goose Creek Worship Center

The church does open its doors on Sunday for members who want personal time in the building to pray.

Church officials say , financially, not much has changed since before the pandemic.

“One of the things people do is on Sunday when the church is open, they come in and they pray then they’ll drop their tithes, drop their offering. We have a place for them to do that. Our state denomination headquarters set up an online giving platform that people can give to their local churches. Pastor Jonathan Phillips, Goose Creek Worship Center

The church has been using a wait and see approach when determining when it would be the right time to return to in-person services.

As of right now, there is no date in mind for a possible return.