Lowcountry church to host “Free Drive Thru Community Distribution” in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Wesley United Methodist Church in Ladson, S.C. plans to give back in a major way.

On Saturday, August 7 the church will host a “Free Drive Thru Community Distribution” at Ladson Elementary School on Ladson Road. The event will start at 2 p.m. and end when all of the food has been given out.

Church officials say to ensure the health and safety of all volunteers and community members, the event will adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All attendees are asked to remain inside your vehicle and only open the trunk when it’s your turn in line.

The food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

This event is sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Church in Ladson and the North Charleston Community Resource Center.

Reverend Dr. Carlton J. McClam Sr. is pastor of Wesley United Methodist.