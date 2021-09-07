Lowcountry doctors anticipate spike in cases following Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Labor Day Weekend may have ended but Lowcountry physicians worry the effects of the festivities will be felt for much longer.

Dr. Valerie Scott, with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners, says that right now, South Carolina has the highest number of cases in the world. She anticipates with the delta variant containing 1000x more viral particles than the original strain of COVID-19, it won’t take much to have infections increase sooner rather than later.

Dr. Scott says she is worried about not only residents but also all of the visitors that came to visit the Lowcountry and are headed back to their home states and taking the virus with them.

Even more, while Dr. Scott says the public may be tired of heading precautions, she says the hospital systems are also a point of exhaustion.

We are having lots of fatigue in our medical staff, they are doing the best they can but you know when you come to work and you’ve got a waiting room full in emergency rooms, it’s very disheartening. So Lets all be careful because we have room and we will make room but sometimes that room is in the emergency room. Dr. Valerie Scott, RSFH

As for when another surge could hit, Dr. Scott says symptoms can present themselves as early as 3 to 5 and as late as 14 days after exposure.

She says if any kind of symptom develops, that “just seems like your allergies please go ahead and get tested and then go into quarantine till at least you get the results back”.

Dr. Scott says while there are breakthrough infections the best defense for ensuring you do not end up in the hospital is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.