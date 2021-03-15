Lowcountry doctors reflect on the progress made against COVID-19 since S.C.’s first virus death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been nearly a year to the day since South Carolina announced it’s first death from COVID-19 in the state. Now Lowcountry doctors are looking back at how that event has shaped the state’s treatment and vaccine response to Coronavirus.

In March of 2020, a resident in a Lexington County assisted living facility lost the battle with COVID-19 – the state’s first reported death. Since then, over 7,500 South Carolinians have joined the growing list. Local healthcare leaders say the memories of those lost can’t be forgotten.

“It was an alarm bell definitely but after that it was all hands-on deck and it brought everyone together and we started working as a system,” says Dr. Robert Oliverio who serves as Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health for Roper St. Francis Hospital.

The state’s first COVID-19 death brought a dose of reality for health leaders across the state and in the Lowcountry. Dr. Oliverio of Roper St. Francis says they had no choice but to respond as quickly as possible.

“We had the testing center set-up, we had out co-hording all put together in the hospital and we were taking care of patients very soon thereafter,” says Dr. Oliverio.

Those deaths, serve as stark reminders of a deadly pandemic but Dr. Oliverio says those lost battles were used as lessons to ultimately save more lives.

“We learned a lot about how to treat it and so throughout our history with COVID-19 we’ve gotten better and better at treating it,” says Dr. Oliverio.

Now the deaths and cases on a downward trend in South Carolina but are not entirely gone. Dr. Scott Curry, an Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, Division of Infectious Diseases from the Medical University of South Carolina, says those lessons are needed now more than ever as many see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We still have the inability to close the COVID-19 ICUs at MUSC Charleston,” says Dr. Curry.

Lowcountry doctors say vaccines give us the ability to take a cautious step forward while not forgetting the lives lost from the deadly pandemic.

“We’re headed towards vaccination as our only way out of this,” says Dr. Curry.

“Getting vaccine in arms is the one thing that’s going to beat the pandemic down,” says Dr. Oliverio.

The anniversary will happen Tuesday March 16th, a year after the first person in South Carolina died from COVID-19. Tidelands Health in Georgetown will hold a lumination ceremony to remember their more than 700 patients who passed away from COVID-19 in the last year.